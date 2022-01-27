TODAY'S PAPER
Developer wins IDA tax breaks for Huntington Station apartment building

Developer Blue & Gold Holdings won tax breaks

Developer Blue & Gold Holdings won tax breaks from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency for the Landmark at Huntington Station, depicted in artist rendering here, to be built near the LIRR station. Credit: GRCH Architecture

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
A Huntington Station developer is proposing its sixth housing project in the area near the Long Island Rail Road station, officials said.

Blue & Gold Holdings wants to construct a 16-unit apartment building on vacant land along New York Avenue, north of the train station. Three of the apartments would have rents below the market rate and there would be two stores on the first floor, the officials said.

The $7.3 million project won preliminary approval on Thursday for $871,550 in tax breaks from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency.

Much of the savings, $537,000 over 15 years, would be on property taxes. But local schools and governments would receive an additional $805,000 in property taxes over the period than if the land remained vacant, according to an analysis by the National Development Council, a Manhattan consultant hired by the IDA.

Blue & Gold owner and president Grant Havasy said the Landmark at Huntington Station project aligns with larger plans to revitalize a neighborhood that was devastated by urban renewal in the last century. He said the tax savings is needed because construction costs have soared in the pandemic and the "affordable" rental units required by Huntington Town make it difficult to turn a profit.

"Relief is necessary to make the project viable as revenue was even further reduced due to the affordable component," Havasy said, referring to the town code.

The IDA’s consultant estimated the affordable rents would be $1,850 per month, on average, compared with the market rate of $2,438, on average.

"If the project did not receive the requested financial assistance and therefore did not move forward, this would likely stall or prevent the entire Huntington Station revitalization effort and as a result downtown Huntington Station would remain blighted," Havasy wrote in the application for IDA aid.

Previously, the IDA granted tax aid to two of Blue & Gold’s apartment buildings in the area. Each also received property-tax savings over 15 years.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

