The namesake co-founders of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc. will give the scoop on their approach to business at Adelphi University on Sept. 12.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, whose company produces such flavors as Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Therapy and Americone Dream, will discuss their business philosophy and the opportunities for running a socially conscious business at Adelphi’s performing arts center. They will also answer questions from the audience.

The pair were originally scheduled to appear at Adelphi in April, but the event was rescheduled.

Both Cohen and Greenfield attended Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick before later launching their ice cream business out of a single parlor in Burlington, Vermont, in 1978.

The company was sold to conglomerate Unilever in 2000. Cohen and Greenfield are employed by the company with the title of co-founders, but are not involved in day-to-day management of the ice cream business.

Tickets for the event — which runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the concert hall of Adelphi’s performing arts center at 1 South Ave. in Garden City — are $5. It is open to nonstudents. A complimentary ice cream social will be held after the lecture.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit events.Adelphi.edu.