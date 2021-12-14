A distributor of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and Tombstone and DiGiorno frozen pizza in the metropolitan area wants to construct a headquarters and warehouse in Hauppauge, officials said on Tuesday.

E&M Logistics Inc., based in the Bronx, plans to replace 380 Oser Ave. with a building more than double the size. The $13.4 million project will include installation of a larger freezer.

The company was awarded $1.3 million in tax breaks by the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency on Tuesday, including $714,777 off property taxes over 15 years, or a 26.5% savings.

Daniel S. Dornfeld, E&M’s real state attorney, told a meeting of the IDA board that the company had considered putting the new HQ and warehouse at 200 Crossways Park Dr. W. in Woodbury, a parcel it now plans to sell.

The company also rents two buildings in the Bronx and one in Hicksville, Dornfeld said.

E&M employs 249 people in the metro area and has promised to bring 85 jobs to Hauppauge within two years in return for IDA aid. Employees earn $55,208, on average, records show.

The Oser Avenue property is owned by Deliver My Meds Corp., a distributor of prescription drugs. In 2018, Deliver My Meds received tax breaks to buy and renovate the 20,600-square-foot building.

The sale to E&M means Deliver My Meds will have to repay the tax aid it has received so far, said IDA executive director Anthony J. Catapano.

Shahbaz Chaudhary started Deliver My Meds after operating four retail pharmacies in Syosset, Valley Stream and Brooklyn. He didn’t immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.