The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting applications for low-interest disaster loans that may help businesses, nonprofit organizations and homeowners recover from damage they suffered when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New York.

Businesses may receive a maximum of $2 million through loans for this disaster, and homeowners and other individuals may get up to $200,000 for real estate and $40,000 for personal property, including cars. Loans cannot exceed the value of damage incurred over the three days beginning Sept. 1, the SBA said.

The SBA will accept applications until Nov. 4 for Physical Disaster Loans, which support businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and individuals in repairing or replacing damaged and destroyed property. Applicants have until June 6, 2022, to seek Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which help small businesses and nonprofits meet financial obligations that they'd otherwise struggle to keep because of disasters.

"SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help New York’s small businesses and residents impacted by Hurricane Ida," SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said in a statement. "We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild."

To qualify, Long Islanders and their businesses must have a credit history that's acceptable to the SBA and demonstrate that they will be able to repay the funds. SBA will not decline a loan for lack of collateral but will require that whatever is available be pledged for loans greater than $25,000, the agency said.

The agency has two categories of Physical Disaster Loans — one for businesses and nonprofits, the other for homeowners and individuals. The funds can be used to fix or replace real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Loans may have repayment terms of up to 30 years and interest rates ranging from about 2.9% to 5.7% for businesses and 1.6% to 3.1% for homeowners, the SBA said. The agency has set the interest rate at 2% for nonprofits.

If approved, recipients may be able to get up to 20% more for mitigation projects that will protect property during future disasters, including installing sump pumps and retaining walls and elevating structures, SBA said.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loans are only available to small companies and nonprofits that demonstrate they can't independently finance their recovery through nongovernment sources. Those loans may have terms of up to 30 years and have a roughly 2.9% interest rate for businesses and 2% rate for nonprofits, the SBA said.

SBA is administering a separate application for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which are designed to help small businesses and nonprofits that have struggled financially because of the pandemic. That initiative will end Dec. 31, 2021 or whenever funds are exhausted, whichever happens first.

Visit https://bit.ly/2XADGVx for more information and applications.