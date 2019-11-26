The board chairwoman of the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency has resigned because of work commitments in New York City.

Theresa Ward, in a Nov. 3 email, resigned from the seven-member IDA board after 2½ years of service. Board members are volunteers and aren’t paid.

“It is with regret that I tender my resignation,” Ward wrote to IDA executive director Anthony J. Catapano. “I wish you and the board the best in your continued efforts to support business growth and job creation in Suffolk County.”

Ward’s departure from the IDA comes after she stepped down in July as the county’s economic development chief to work in the city. Ward is helping Unqork in Manhattan sell its software to governments.

Board vice chairman Grant Hendricks ran November’s IDA meeting.

The IDA board elects its chair and, in the past, has often chosen the county’s commissioner of economic development and planning, a post that Ward was appointed to in 2016 by County Executive Steve Bellone.

Ward also resigned as board chairwoman of the county’s Economic Development Corp., a sister agency that helps hospitals, social service agencies and other nonprofit groups.