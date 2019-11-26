TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
Business

Suffolk's Industrial Development Agency chairwoman has resigned

Theresa Ward has quit the board because of

Theresa Ward has quit the board because of work commitments in New York City. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The board chairwoman of the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency has resigned because of work commitments in New York City.

Theresa Ward, in a Nov. 3 email, resigned from the seven-member IDA board after 2½ years of service. Board members are volunteers and aren’t paid.

“It is with regret that I tender my resignation,” Ward wrote to IDA executive director Anthony J. Catapano. “I wish you and the board the best in your continued efforts to support business growth and job creation in Suffolk County.”

Ward’s departure from the IDA comes after she stepped down in July as the county’s economic development chief to work in the city. Ward is helping Unqork in Manhattan sell its software to governments.

Board vice chairman Grant Hendricks ran November’s IDA meeting.

The IDA board elects its chair and, in the past, has often chosen the county’s commissioner of economic development and planning, a post that Ward was appointed to in 2016 by County Executive Steve Bellone.

Ward also resigned as board chairwoman of the county’s Economic Development Corp., a sister agency that helps hospitals, social service agencies and other nonprofit groups.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search