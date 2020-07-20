Tax breaks from Long Island’s industrial development agencies helped to create more jobs in 2018 than IDAs in any of the state’s other nine regions – for the fourth year in a row, according to a report released Monday.

In its annual review of IDAs, the office of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli found 45,873 people had been hired locally as of Dec. 31, 2018 by businesses, housing developments and other projects backed by the Island’s eight IDAs. That represents nearly 26% of the 179,057 jobs created statewide by IDA projects.

The hiring took place over multiple years because IDAs award tax breaks for 10, 15, 20, and in a few cases, 40 years, depending on the project’s size and the number of jobs to be created and retained in return for the aid. Companies failing to keep employment promises can have their tax breaks clawed back.

While Long Island again outperformed the state’s other regions in 2018, the number of new jobs was down from 46,859 in 2017. The same was true statewide, with total net jobs gains from active IDA projects falling from 2017’s 198,522.

“Projects that come from industrial development agencies continue to produce jobs across the state, but in the past couple of years the pace has slowed,” DiNapoli said.

He said IDAs should be more selective in awarding tax breaks because the coronavirus pandemic has led to revenue shortfalls for state and local governments. “IDAs may have a critical role in helping businesses and communities get back on their feet, with careful review of the tax breaks they offer and the impact on local government budgets,” he said on Monday.