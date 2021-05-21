TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington Station apartment building wins final approval for tax aid

Northridge Square in Huntington Station will consist of 16 one-bedroom apartments and space for offices or stores on the first floor. Credit: Blue & Gold Holdings

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
A Huntington Station apartment building has won $760,400 in tax breaks over 15 years from Suffolk County.

Northridge Square, located on New York Avenue near the Long Island Rail Road station, will consist of 16 one-bedroom apartments – three of them with below-market rents – and space for offices or stores on the first floor.

The board of the county’s Industrial Development Agency voted 5-1 on Thursday to grant final approval for the tax aid.

Developer Blue & Gold Holdings in Huntington Station also built the nearby Northridge building, which also has 16 one-bedroom apartments and space for shops or offices, and the Manor at Northridge, which has nine apartments.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone had written to the IDA in March endorsing tax breaks for Northridge Square, citing the larger redevelopment plan for the area around the LIRR station.

IDA executive director Anthony J. Catapano said on Thursday, "Transit-oriented developments like this provide the region with a much-needed housing option that is attractive to our younger demographics."

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

