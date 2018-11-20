TODAY'S PAPER
Event highlights resources to help LI manufacturers grow

By James T. Madore
Manufacturers can learn about available public- and private-sector resources that can help them grow on Long Island at a day-long event on Nov. 27 in Melville.

The 2018 Long Island Manufacturer’s Symposium will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Melville Marriott at 1350 Walt Whitman Rd.

The event has been organized by the New York State Economic Development Council, which represents industrial development agencies.

“We want to raise awareness of the variety of workforce, research and financial programs that are available to manufacturers,” said council executive director Ryan M. Silva.

Tickets are $75 per person and include lunch.

To register go to: bit.ly/2D9pkzN.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

