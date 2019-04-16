TODAY'S PAPER
Ignite Long Island names executive director

Patrick D. Boyle, who served as deputy chief of staff for ex-state Sen. Thomas Croci, succeeded Jamie L. Moore as the advocacy group's executive director, effective April 1.

Patrick D. Boyle has succeeded Jamie L. Moore as Ignite Long Island's executive director.

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Patrick D. Boyle, who served as deputy chief of staff for former state Sen. Thomas Croci, has been named executive director of manufacturing advocate Ignite Long Island.

Boyle, 31, succeeded Jamie L. Moore as executive director effective April 1.

In a Monday email to members of the nonprofit, Moore said that he and Ignite's board of directors had decided they should bring in a leader "with strong political ties and statewide connections."

"I think he's going to do a phenomenal job," Moore said in a telephone interview.

Boyle said he plans to tap Moore's experience as he assumes the new role.

"Jamie will still be around during the transition period," Boyle said. "We're not going to lose the institutional knowledge."

Croci (R-Sayville), who was first elected to the State Senate in 2014, decided against seeking re-election to a third term.

Boyle is a graduate of St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School in West Islip and The Citadel.

Moore has founded a new consulting company, Industry Grants, based in Hauppauge. "It's going to be a one-stop shop for all Long Island employee and business development resources," he said. 

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

