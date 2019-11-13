Strategies for becoming a successful importer is the topic of a daylong workshop on Dec. 3 at New York Institute of Technology’s Old Westbury campus.

The workshop, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., is being organized by the National Institute for World Trade in East Moriches and NYIT’s College of Engineering & Computing Sciences.

Admission is $125 per person and includes two meals and a reception. The registration deadline is Nov. 27.

Speakers include trade consultant Thomas Cook of Blue Tiger International and the trade institute, and Salvatore Ingrassia, assistant port director for the U.S. Customs & Border Protection office at JFK airport.

There also will be a panel of import executives from medical devices supplier Qosina Corp. in Ronkonkoma, chemicals distributor Dastech International in Great Neck and road markings manufacturer Regent Tek Industries Inc. in Shirley.

More information is available by calling 888-484-6484, ext. 1, or emailing info@NIWT.org.