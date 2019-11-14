TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
Business

Income growth on Long Island beat inflation in 2018

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Personal incomes on Long Island grew faster than inflation last year, federal officials said Thursday.

In Nassau County, per capita personal income was $89,839 in 2018, up 5.5% year over year. In Suffolk County, per capita personal income was $68,617, up 4.8% from 2017, according to estimates from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The inflation rate was about 2% last year.

BEA calculates per capita personal income by dividing personal income in a county by its population.

Nationwide, the agency said, per capita personal income for counties in metropolitan areas rose 4.9% on average from 2017 to 2018. That was slightly higher than the 4.1% increased between 2016 and 2017.

Nassau surpasses the national income rises in the past two years. Suffolk’s increase lagged between 2017 and 2018, figures show.

Economists cited the high number of Nassau residents who commute to New York City for work as one reason why the county’s per capita income is higher than that of Suffolk. Jobs in the city generally pay more than similar jobs on Long Island, they said.

Retailers are attracted to the region because of the relatively high income compared with a nationwide average of $54,446 in 2018, the economists said.

Nassau ranked No. 3 in the state in terms of personal income last year behind Manhattan and Westchester County. Suffolk was No. 5.

Statewide, per capital income averaged $68,668 last year, up 4.6% from 2017. In 2017 it was $65,644, up 7.2% from 2016.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search