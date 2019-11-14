Personal incomes on Long Island grew faster than inflation last year, federal officials said Thursday.

In Nassau County, per capita personal income was $89,839 in 2018, up 5.5% year over year. In Suffolk County, per capita personal income was $68,617, up 4.8% from 2017, according to estimates from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The inflation rate was about 2% last year.

BEA calculates per capita personal income by dividing personal income in a county by its population.

Nationwide, the agency said, per capita personal income for counties in metropolitan areas rose 4.9% on average from 2017 to 2018. That was slightly higher than the 4.1% increased between 2016 and 2017.

Nassau surpasses the national income rises in the past two years. Suffolk’s increase lagged between 2017 and 2018, figures show.

Economists cited the high number of Nassau residents who commute to New York City for work as one reason why the county’s per capita income is higher than that of Suffolk. Jobs in the city generally pay more than similar jobs on Long Island, they said.

Retailers are attracted to the region because of the relatively high income compared with a nationwide average of $54,446 in 2018, the economists said.

Nassau ranked No. 3 in the state in terms of personal income last year behind Manhattan and Westchester County. Suffolk was No. 5.

Statewide, per capital income averaged $68,668 last year, up 4.6% from 2017. In 2017 it was $65,644, up 7.2% from 2016.