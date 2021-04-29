An Indeed.com executive dispensed inside tips to users of the popular career search website in a "Newsday Live!" online event.

Scott Bonneau, vice president of global talent attraction at Indeed.com, was questioned by Faith Jessie, Newsday anchor, and Victor Ocasio, Newsday labor and employment reporter.

Bonneau said that job hunters should mirror key words from job postings to increase the chances that their resume will rise to the top of the pile.

"Make sure you're using the same kinds of language" in your resume and cover letter that you're seeing in the job description, he said.

The Indeed executive also said that job seekers should tailor their resume to each job or type of job.

"Recruiters look for language in the resume that speaks to the experience in the job description," he said. "See the words they're using to describe the skills and experience they're looking for."

When building a resume, Bonneau said to keep it lean:

•Only include the most relevant and important information;

•Exclude irrelevant jobs (unless you have fewer than three years of experience) or those held more than 15 years ago;

•Use five to seven bullet points to describe accomplishments and duties at your most recent job;

•Use three to five bullet points maximum on previous jobs;

•Bold face your name in section headers and use professional and clean formatting.

Bonneau said resumes typically are processed by applicant-tracking system software that extracts relevant information, such as name, contact information and past experience.

He said that the software typically ignores resume images, but applicants should remove graphics if they might interfere with processing.

Indeed is seeing an uptick in postings for remote jobs and Bonneau said that the web site has tools that allow applicants to search for remote posts plus jobs in their geographical region.

Though scams targeting job hunters are uncommon on Indeed, Bonneau acknowledged that they do happen.

Applicants should be wary of jobs that promise: get-rich quick schemes; unusually high pay, or job offers on the spot, he said.

Bonneau said job hunters never should send payments to potential employers or provide confidential information before they are hired.