Meeting set to help independent doctors stay financially viable

PrescRXptive Communications and E Central Medical Management will hold a symposium focused on helping independent doctors stay financially viable in a market where many doctors decide to sell their practices to larger health networks.

PrescRXptive Communications is a health care marketer and E Central Medical is a health care consultant.

The event will take place Monday, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at K’Pacho Restaurant, 1270 Union Tpke., in New Hyde Park.

The symposium is free for physicians and office managers who are accompanied by a physician.

The evening includes a cocktail hour and sit-down dinner. For additional information, call 631-606-0525. To register, visit bit.ly/2sBN0IN.