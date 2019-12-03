TODAY'S PAPER
Meeting set to help independent doctors stay financially viable

Independent doctors will get some tips at Monday's

Independent doctors will get some tips at Monday's free seminar. Credit: Getty Images/SDI Productions

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
PrescRXptive Communications and E Central Medical Management will hold a symposium focused on helping independent doctors stay financially viable in a market where many doctors decide to sell their practices to larger health networks.

PrescRXptive Communications is a health care marketer and E Central Medical is a health care consultant.

The event will take place Monday, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at K’Pacho Restaurant, 1270 Union Tpke., in New Hyde Park.

The symposium is free for physicians and office managers who are accompanied by a physician.

The evening includes a cocktail hour and sit-down dinner. For additional information, call 631-606-0525. To register, visit bit.ly/2sBN0IN.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

