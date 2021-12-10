WASHINGTON — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing, autos and clothing left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate in 39 years.

The Labor Department also reported Friday that prices rose 0.8% from October to November — a substantial increase, though slightly less than 0.9% increase from September to October.

On Long Island, prices also increased — but at a slower pace. The department's consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Nassau and Suffolk, was up 5% last month compared with November 2020. It climbed 0.3% from October to last month.

The higher cost of energy and food helped to drive up the overall index, said Martin Kohli, chief regional economist in the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics in Manhattan.

He pointed to the 58.1% jump in gasoline prices and 5.8% increase in grocery prices, year over year.

Nationwide, inflation has been inflicting a heavy burden on consumers, especially lower-income households and particularly for everyday necessities. It has also negated the higher wages many workers have received, complicated the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce its aid for the economy and coincided with flagging public support for President Joe Biden, who has been taking steps to try to ease inflation pressures.

Fueling the inflation has been a mix of factors resulting from the swift rebound from the pandemic recession: A flood of government stimulus, ultralow rates engineered by the Fed and supply shortages at factories. Manufacturers have been slowed by heavier-than-expected customer demand, COVID-related shutdowns and overwhelmed ports and freight yards.

Employers, struggling with worker shortages, have also been raising pay, and many of them have boosted prices to offset their higher labor costs, thereby adding to inflation.

The result has been price spikes for goods ranging from food and used vehicles to electronics, household furnishings and rental cars. The average price of a used vehicle rocketed nearly 28% from November 2020 to last month — to a record $29,011, according to data compiled by Edmunds.com.

The same is true for the metropolitan region. Last month, prices of used automobiles rose 31.8% compared with November 2020, the statistics bureau reported.

The cost of natural gas was up 14.9%, year over year, and meat, poultry, fish and eggs, up 14.7%.

Across the country, the acceleration of prices, which began once the pandemic hit as Americans stuck at home flooded factories with orders for goods, has spread to services, from apartment rents and restaurant meals to medical services and entertainment. Even some retailers that built their businesses around the allure of ultralow prices have begun boosting them.

Over the past 12 months, the costs paid by a typical American family have surged by roughly $4,000, according to calculations by Jason Furman, a Harvard economist and former Obama White House aide.

In a statement Friday, Biden said more could be done if Congress passed his sweeping social spending and climate package, which is intended to reduce household costs for health care, prescription drugs and child care.

"We have to get prices and costs down before consumers will feel confident in that recovery," the president said. With James T. Madore