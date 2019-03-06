TODAY'S PAPER
Business

 Insulation, asbestos worker apprenticeships offered

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 12 of the Heat & Frost Insulators union will begin taking applications Thursday for 30 insulation and asbestos worker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications must be picked up in person at the union’s office, 15-32 127th St., first floor, in College Point, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, except on May 23 and legal holidays. The recruitment period ends on May 30.

There is a $25 testing fee.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a physical exam and drug test, be physically able to do the work, take an aptitude test, have reliable transportation and be able to pay $500 for tools and work clothes.

More information is available by calling the union at 718-784-1899.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business.

