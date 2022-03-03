The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 12 of the Heat & Frost Insulators union will begin taking applications on Monday for 20 insulation and asbestos worker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applicants must request an application by sending an email with their full name and birth date to Local12AJEF@gmail.com between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays through March 18. Forms will be sent via email until 200 have been distributed.

Applicants must print out, complete and deliver the application in-person based on the instructions in the email sent to them. They also must pass an online assessment test, which includes a $25 fee.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a physical exam, aptitude test and drug test, have reliable transportation and be able to pay $500 for tools and work clothes.

More information is available by calling the union at 718-784-1899.