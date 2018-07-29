TODAY'S PAPER
Insurers turn to technology to woo drivers

Drivers expect insurance companies to offer digital experiences

Drivers expect insurance companies to offer digital experiences on par with the likes of Amazon, Uber and Netflix. Photo Credit: AP / David Zalubowski

By Nerdwallet for AP
Americans love technology, and we expect companies to deliver delightful digital experiences.

Insurers aren't doing that — yet. So far, updates have been skin-deep.

"If you go to a carrier's website, the look and feel is pretty good, but the functionality is lacking," says Tom Super, director of J.D. Power's property and casualty insurance practice, who conducted the company's 2018 Insurance Digital Experience Study. People expect an experience that works like when they're at Amazon, Netflix and Uber, Super says.

Though most auto insurers have a long way to go, many have rolled out tech features.

Many insurers now offer telematics, technology that collects information about your driving behavior, in exchange for discounts or rewards.

Insurers are also integrating voice assistants, like Amazon's Alexa, into their user options. Customers at Liberty Mutual can get a car insurance estimate or ask general questions while doing household chores, for example.

Esurance was first to introduce damage claims via video appraisals. Through a mobile app, drivers can start claims, make an appointment, document damage and speak to their appraiser.

And newer technology, already tested in the United Kingdom, is coming: dashboard cameras that record the road as you drive. Dashcams can speed up the claims process after a crash, cutting paperwork and providing an "independent witness," says Richard Browning, director of Nextbase, the company that created it.

In the U.K., drivers receive up to 30 percent off for using the Nextbase cameras, Browning says. The company is in talks with U.S. companies to bring the technology stateside. — NerdWallet

