Business

Inventors workshop scheduled at Farmingdale State

Inventors and entrepreneurs can attend a workshop in

Inventors and entrepreneurs can attend a workshop in June at Farmingdale State College, seen here on Feb. 18. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Inventors can learn how to protect their idea, turn it into a business and sell to the public at a one-day workshop on June 1 at Farmingdale State College.

The free event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., is being presented by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. It will be held in the ballroom of the college’s Campus Center. Lunch will not be provided.

The USPTO Inventor Day event is being hosted by the college's Small Business Development Center, which also presents monthly meetings of the Long Island Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club.

Club founder and inventor Brian Fried said the workshop offers the opportunity “for local inventors to find out about the resources available from the USPTO and on Long Island.”

For more information, contact Sean Wilkerson of the patent and trademark office at oidevents@uspto.gov. To register, go to usptoinventorsday.com

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

