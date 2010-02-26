Investor sues Smithtown Bancorp

An institutional investor has filed a class-action lawsuit against Smithtown Bancorp Inc. alleging that it engaged in unsafe and unsound banking practices, the investor's law firm said Friday.

Coughlin Stoia Geller Rudman & Robbins Llp said the suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The class of plaintiffs includes those who bought Smithtown's common stock during a specified period just before the bank's stock price plummeted in December, when the bank withheld a dividend and announced significant loan losses.

The stock has remained low in the wake of an announced loss for the fourth quarter of 2009 and a consent decree with bank regulators requiring it to stop lending until it strengthens its capital levels.

Listed as lead plaintiff is the Waterford (N.Y.) Township Police and Fire Retirement System. Among the named defendants are the bank's chief executive, Bradley Rock, and its chief accounting officer, Anita Florek.

Officials at the Hauppauge-based bank did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

The complaint charges the bank holding company and some of its officers and executives violated the Securities Exchange Act. The class action alleges the defendants "failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's true financial condition, business and prospects."

The complaint says bank executives and officers did not disclose "the company's financial results were artificially inflated due to SBI's material understatement of its loan loss reserves and SBI's failure to state certain of its assets at their true fair value." The complaint further alleges the bank "improperly delayed the recognition of its impaired assets in order to inflate its reported income and asset quality . . . and [its] internal and disclosure controls were materially deficient."

Finally, the lawsuit says the company "was engaged in unsafe and/or unsound banking practices." The lawsuit claims that Smithtown's Feb. 1 news release about fourth-quarter loan losses prompted a sharp decrease in share prices the next day.- With Andrew Smith