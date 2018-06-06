A chain of high-end movie theaters where guests push buttons on their reclining leather seats to summon food servers called “ninjas” is breaking into the Long Island market.

Boca Raton, Florida-based iPic Entertainment plans to open a 348-seat, luxury theater in the planned Heritage Village, a retail, apartment and entertainment development that will replace a former Sears store on North Broadway in Hicksville.

The theater “will serve as the entertainment anchor for the Hicksville project. So we’ll be the first full-service luxury theater and restaurant experience for the community,” said Michelle Soudry, iPic spokeswoman.

No timeline for opening has been set for the theater, but iPic has signed a lease with the developer, Seritage Growth Properties.

“The addition of iPic aligns with our plan to bring leading, first-to-market retail, dining and entertainment concepts to our mixed-use development. We will continue to work in close collaboration with the Town of Oyster Bay and local stakeholders to deliver an exceptional project to the community,” Benjamin Schall, president and chief executive officer of Seritage, said in a statement.

Founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010, iPic has 15 theater locations in 10 states, including Arizona, California, New Jersey and New York.

The chain caters to 21- to 45-year-olds with upscale amenities, such as full-service restaurants and bars, as well as art galleries.

The approximately 35,000-square-foot Hicksville theater will have eight movie screens with 32 to 60 seats each. It also will offer live entertainment, such as magic and comedy shows and gaming competitions.

The seat setups are referred to as pods — side-by-side sets of two or three reclining seats with swiveling tables for food and beverage service. Waiters are called “ninjas” because they move quietly and discreetly with food orders so that moviegoers aren’t disturbed, Soudry said.

Movie tickets must be purchased in advance on iPic’s app or website.

Ticket prices, which vary by location, have not been established for the Hicksville location, Soudry said. She said prices in other markets range from $12 to $25, depending on the night of the week.