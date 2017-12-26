Ronkonkoma-based Island Tech Services, which provides technology services and retrofits stock vehicles for law enforcement and emergency services agencies, said it has expanded into New England with the acquisition of 329 Marketing Inc., the company said.

329 Marketing, with offices in Fall River, Massachusetts, and Burlington, Vermont, represents manufacturers of equipment used by firefighting and law enforcement agencies.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

A spokeswoman for ITS said that annual revenues of the combined companies will be $10 million to $20 million and the company will have 30 employees.

Kory Koster, 329 Marketing co-founder, joins ITS as sales and service manager and partner for New England vehicles. Another 329 co-founder, David Lewis, joins ITS as sales and distribution manager and partner for New England vehicles.

“Municipal buyers, including first responders, fire and law enforcement agencies, face unique challenges when purchasing and readying vehicles for providing community safety and emergency response,” Robert Gronenthal, chief executive and partner at Island Tech Services, said in a statement. “This strategic expansion helps us better serve the needs of public safety customers throughout New England.”