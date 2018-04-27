It;’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Superman, in app form

Eighty years ago this month, an unassuming 10-cent comic book featuring an unknown superhero was released. Since April 1938, Superman has saved the universe countless times while his comic book universe has grown to include a superstar-studded galaxy of heroes and villains. These apps and games will help you relive the adventures of Superman.

DC Comics

(iOS, Android; free)

Superman was born on Krypton, grew up in Smallville and now patrols Metropolis, but he will always live in DC Comics. Using this app as a portal, you can download digital versions of thousands of DC comic books, even Action Comics #1 ($0.99), where Superman made his debut in April 1938, or Action Comics #1,000 ($7.99), a supersized issue released this month to commemorate the Man of Steel’s 80th anniversary.

Injustice 2

(iOS, Android; free)

Because sometimes even Superman can’t do it alone. This newly updated sequel to 2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us has Superman joining forces with his Justice League superfriends including Wonder Woman, Flash and Batman to battle a roster of villains from the DC Comics universe. The action game features a top-notch storyline with beautiful graphics and features scenes set in Metropolis and Superman’s Fortress of Solitude.

DC Legends: Battle for Justice

(iOS, Android; free)

A team-building role-playing game, DC Legends, like Injustice 2, has Superman joining forces with other characters from the DC universe. But strategy is more important than your battle skills as you form your lineup, which could have you teaming Superman with Batman or even, (gasp!), archenemy Lex Luthor. Nicely rendered locations include Metropolis, Batman’s Gotham City and Themyscira, Wonder Woman’s lush island home.

Batman v Superman

(iOS, Android; free)

This app was originally released as a tie-in to last year’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” movie blockbuster, but it still holds up as a stand-alone game. The game is in the “endless runner” genre, where your character (you choose to play as either Superman or Batman) must race against the clock and avoid obstacles while picking up power-ups.