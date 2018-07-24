TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Reports: Ivanka Trump's clothing company shutting down

Ivanka Trump arrives at an event where U.S.

Ivanka Trump arrives at an event where U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a National Council for the American Worker and requested leaders of the private sector to sign a "Pledge to America's Workers" July 19, 2018 at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee

By The Associated Press
Ivanka Trump's clothing company is shutting down and all its employees are being laid off, according to news reports.

The New York Times reported that a spokesman confirmed that the company will close.

"My focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners,” Ms. Trump said in a statement, the Times said.

The New York Post reported that its sources say the company "will be shuttered 'ASAP' and that staff have been informed that they're being laid off."

Ivanka Trump, who is a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, has recently been encouraging U.S. companies to pledge to hire American workers. Her company has been accused in the past of using foreign workers to make its products abroad.

