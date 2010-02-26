January home sales fall 7.2 percent

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes slumped last month for the second month in a row, raising fresh concerns about the housing market's potential for rebound, according to industry statistics released Friday.

Sales of existing houses, town houses, condominiums and cooperatives fell 7.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.05 million in January from December, the National Association of Realtors reported.

The sales are 11.5 percent higher than a year earlier, but the monthly trend is "not encouraging," the group's chief economist, Lawrence Yun, said.

The sales figures come just days after the federal government reported that sales of newly built homes fell to their lowest level since 1963, when the government first started tracking those numbers. In both cases, many economists had expected a less drastic drop in sales activity. January's existing home sales were at their weakest point since June.

The federal government has taken unprecedented measures to stimulate the battered housing market, and these numbers suggest the sector remains volatile. The Federal Reserve initiated a program that helped drive down interest rates to record lows, while Congress passed a tax credit last year for first-time home buyers and then extended it through April 30 and expanded it to include more buyers, including some current homeowners. - The Washington Post