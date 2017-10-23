TOKYO — Global trading was muted Monday, but Japan’s benchmark rose on the back of a parliamentary election victory by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democrats, who had promised stability and growth.
KEEPING SCORE: France’s CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 5,371.36 in early trading, while Germany’s DAX also nearly flat at 12,987.54. Britain’s FTSE 100 was unchanged at 7,523.23. Dow futures...
