Jennifer Furniture is expanding, under new ownership and going in a different direction – back to its Long Island roots.

Formerly known as Jennifer Convertibles, the Farmingdale-based retailer will be relocating one of its six stores from Patchogue to a former Pier 1 store space in Sayville in April and adding another store on Long Island, said John Garg, chief executive officer of a holding company that bought the furniture chain from a Chinese owner last year.

"This is an American-based company, and we are now totally focusing on American products," Garg said.

Jennifer Opco LLC, a Great Neck-based holding company owned by Garg and partner Namdar Realty Group, a commercial real estate company in Great Neck, bought the assets and trademark of Jennifer Furniture in June from Morris Holdings Ltd., a Chinese furniture manufacturer.

Jennifer Furniture, founded more than 40 years ago, sells merchandise online and from its six stores, including four on Long Island and one in Paramus, New Jersey. But the partners plan to expand the furniture chain, focusing first on Long Island, Garg said.

Centereach store planned

A Jennifer Furniture Mattress & Sofabed store is scheduled to open in the Centereach Square shopping center by May, he said.

In April, the Jennifer Furniture store in Patchogue will relocate about 5 miles away, from a free-standing building on Sunrise Highway to a former Pier 1 space in Savyille Plaza, a shopping center with a Bohemia mailing address.

"The problem is in Patchogue. The store is just sitting by itself. There is no foot traffic. I think it will be much better if there is an audience there," Garg said.

The Sayville store will occupy an approximately 10,000-square-foot space that Pier 1 vacated in January 2020, said Greg Messina, spokesman for Breslin Realty Development Corp., a Garden City-based real estate firm that owns Sayville Plaza through an affiliate.

Also, a Jennifer Furniture outlet store opened in Newburgh, in Orange County, in June.

Garg partnered with Namdar in the retail furniture business because of Namdar’s vast commercial real estate holdings, he said.

Florida, Midwest expansion

Namdar owns more than 55 million square feet of commercial real estate throughout the country, including Jennifer Furniture’s Patchogue building, according to its website. There are plans to expand Jennifer Furniture into Florida and the Midwest, Garg said.

Namdar could not be immediately reached for this story.

Jennifer Convertibles was founded in 1975 in Woodbury.

Known for its sofa beds, Jennifer Convertibles had 206 stores nationally, including 46 in the New York area, in June 2003, Newsday reported that year.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2010.

The company emerged from bankruptcy reorganization in 2011 as a smaller chain and with new leadership.