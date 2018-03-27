RXR Realty, Vantage Airport Group tapped by JetBlue for proposed JFK expansion
JetBlue's planned expansion would reportedly cost between $2 billion and $3 billion.
JetBlue Airways Corp. has selected Vantage Airport Group and RXR Realty LLC to lead its proposed multibillion-dollar terminal expansion at Kennedy Airport.
According to The Wall Street Journal, JetBlue's planned expansion would cost between $2 billion and $3 billion.
The airline currently operates out of Kennedy Airport 's Terminal 5, which has 29 narrow-body gates.
JetBlue's chief financial officer, Steve Priest, says the expansion could add 12 larger gates to accommodate wide-body planes.
JetBlue is in talks with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey about whether and when the development can proceed.
