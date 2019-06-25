Garden City’s H.L. Gross & Bro. Jewelers has launched a contest to award one Mets fan the honor of throwing out the ceremonial pitch at a game later this week — a rite customarily awarded to notable individuals like politicians and celebrities.

Information on how to enter the contest, which is being conducted through the company’s Instagram handle, @hlgrossjewelers, is available on its Instagram account. The contest is part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Mets’ 1969 World Series win, which was so unlikely it went down in history next to the moon landing. In addition to giving someone a chance to throw the first pitch, the company is sponsoring a giveaway of 15,000 plastic 1969 World Series replica rings to fans who show up to the game at Citi Field on Sunday as the Mets face the Atlanta Braves.

The jeweler sponsored a similar ring giveaway in 2016 for the 30th anniversary of the Mets’ 1986 World Series win. That promotion’s popularity prompted them to run the giveaway again, said Brad Gross, part-owner of the family-owned H.L. Gross & Bro. Jewelers, which was founded in 1910 and currently employs 20 people.

The winner of the Long Island jeweler’s first pitch giveaway will also receive two field-level tickets and a $500 diamond necklace. Three runner-up sweepstakes winners will receive diamond Citi Field map pendants.

“For any fan, it’d just be a childhood dream to be on that field and throw that pitch,” said Gross.

The contest closes Friday at noon.