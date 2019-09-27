Australian jewelry retailer Lovisa is headed to the Empire State this year.

The chain plans to open its first six New York State stores by the end of 2019, including one at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream on Dec. 19, said Asha Desai, a spokeswoman for the company until recently.

Founded in 2010, Lovisa Holdings Limited is a publicly traded company whose target demographic is “fashion-conscious females aged 25-45,” according to the company.

“We are a fast-fashion accessories retailer, who specialize in on-trend affordable fashion jewelry. We have a huge variety of accessories from everyday core pieces to our premium sterling silver and Swarovski crystal ranges,” Desai said.

The Lovisa store at Green Acres Mall will occupy 1,131 square feet, said Sara Capezza, spokeswoman for the mall.

Lovisa has more than 400 stores in 15 countries, including South Africa, Spain, France and Singapore.

The retailer has 28 stores in the United States — in Illinois, California, Florida and Texas — and plans to increase that number to 40 by the end of the year after expansions into six states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Desai said.

