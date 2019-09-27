TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
SEARCH
63° Good Morning
Business
Newsday reporter Tory Parrish.

Retail Roundup: Australian jeweler Lovisa bound for Green Acres Mall

Lovisa has more than 400 stores in 15

Lovisa has more than 400 stores in 15 countries. The Green Acres Mall shop is scheduled to open Dec. 19. Photo Credit: Lovisa

Print

Australian jewelry retailer Lovisa is headed to the Empire State this year.

The chain plans to open its first six New York State stores by the end of 2019, including one at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream on Dec. 19, said Asha Desai, a spokeswoman for the company until recently.

Founded in 2010, Lovisa Holdings Limited is a publicly traded company whose target demographic is “fashion-conscious females aged 25-45,” according to the company.

“We are a fast-fashion accessories retailer, who specialize in on-trend affordable fashion jewelry. We have a huge variety of accessories from everyday core pieces to our premium sterling silver and Swarovski crystal ranges,” Desai said.

The Lovisa store at Green Acres Mall will occupy 1,131 square feet, said Sara Capezza, spokeswoman for the mall. 

Lovisa has more than 400 stores in 15 countries, including South Africa, Spain, France and Singapore.  

The retailer has 28 stores in the United States — in Illinois, California, Florida and Texas — and plans to increase that number to 40 by the end of the year after expansions into six states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Desai said.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.

Newsday reporter Tory Parrish.
By Tory N. Parrish @ToryParrish1

Tory N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search