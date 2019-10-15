TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
SEARCH
50° Good Morning
Business

Applications available for 50 painter, decorator and paperhanger jobs

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications Wednesday for 50 painter, decorator and paperhanger apprenticeships.

Applications must be obtained in person at the institute, 36-13 36th Ave., Long Island City, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until Oct. 29 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend a three-day orientation event and be able to read and understand English.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search