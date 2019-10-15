The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications Wednesday for 50 painter, decorator and paperhanger apprenticeships.

Applications must be obtained in person at the institute, 36-13 36th Ave., Long Island City, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until Oct. 29 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend a three-day orientation event and be able to read and understand English.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.