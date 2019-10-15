Applications available for 50 painter, decorator and paperhanger jobs
The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications Wednesday for 50 painter, decorator and paperhanger apprenticeships.
Applications must be obtained in person at the institute, 36-13 36th Ave., Long Island City, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until Oct. 29 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend a three-day orientation event and be able to read and understand English.
More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.