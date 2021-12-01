The state will host a virtual job fair for Long Islanders Thursday as part of an ongoing effort to get jobseekers hired and help employers find the workers they need.

The job fair, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature more than 40 participating companies looking to fill hundreds of openings, according to the state Labor Department. Employers looking to hire cover a wide variety of industries, including senior care, retail, manufacturing, as well as government jobs.

Registered employers include Brookhaven National Lab, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Custom Computer Specialists, Long Island Community Hospital, Nassau Candy, and Supreme Screw, just to name a few.

"After the hardship New York's workforce has experienced as a result of COVID-19, it is crucial that we connect individuals looking for jobs with businesses looking to hire," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement released Wednesday.

To register for Thursday’s job fair, visit https://nysdolvirtual8.easyvirtualfair.com.