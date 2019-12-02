TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Human Rights Commission hosts job fair for people with criminal history

Vice chairwoman Keria Blue of the Nassau County Human Rights Commission, which is hosting the Thursday job fair. Credit: Howard Simmons

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
The Human Rights Commission of Nassau County is hosting a hiring and career education event Thursday in Hempstead, with a guided yoga meditation exercise to precede career presentations.

The commission has partnered with Interfaith Nutrition Network, a nonprofit that assists the homeless, and the Able Body of Believer’s Alliance, a faith-based nonprofit that offers job training services to individuals with a history of convictions, for the event.

Called “Open the Doors of Opportunity,” the hiring event is open to the public, but has a specific focus on individuals with criminal backgrounds, said Immacula Oligario, a commissioner with the Human Rights Commission.

The event with begin with a presentation by the commission on basic job preparedness, including resume writing and interview skills. Employers will  then make short presentations about the jobs they have available.

Organizations scheduled to be in attendance include Racanelli Construction Co., Ash-Bey Pest Control, and the United States Census Bureau.

The event will be held at the Bethlehem of Judea Church, 83 Greenwich St., Hempstead, from 5 to 8 p.m. The guided meditation session will be offered to attendees from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, please call the commission at 516-571-3662.  

