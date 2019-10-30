The Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center and the county’s Department of Labor will be hosting several hiring events in November starting next week.

All hiring events will be held at the Employment Center, at 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Hauppauge.

On Nov. 6, the Employment Center will host a hiring event for National Recruiting Group from 9 a.m. to noon. The job recruiter is looking to fill positions for a variety of positions, including entry-level lab technicians, medical administrative assistants, electronic assemblers and legal secretaries.

Salaries for positions being filled range from $15 to $44 an hour.

The following Tuesday, Nov. 12, Combined Insurance is looking to hire account executives and manager trainees from 9 a.m. to noon. First-year salaries can reach $60,000 to $70,000, with advancement opportunities available within the first six months, according to the company.

Combined Insurance says it is also offering a company-matched 401(k), a stock purchase plan, classroom and in-field training, and base pay for the first 26 weeks.

Sunrun, a residential solar panel firm, will be recruiting on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. The company says it is looking to immediately fill residential solar advisers and field solar consultant positions.

Sunrun is offering $16 per hour plus commission, paid training, a 401(k) plan, stock options and paid time off.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For more information, call the One-Stop Employment Center, 631-853-6600.