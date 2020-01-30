Job fairs planned in Suffolk

The Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center and the county’s Department of Labor will be hosting several hiring events and job fairs this month, starting on Tuesday.

“Next month’s job fair, hiring events, and career exploration events will connect job seekers to meaningful and gainful employment, including an opportunity to work for the Census Bureau with competitive pay as they prepare for the 2020 Census,” County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the One-Stop Employment Center will be hosting an informational session on franchising opportunities at is Hauppauge office, located at 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy. The session, led by representatives from Roslyn Heights-based merger and acquisitions firm the Kensington Co., requires advanced registration. The session starts at 9:30 a.m.

A county will host a job fair at the Wyandanch Public Library, located at 14 South 20th St., on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Employers scheduled to attend the event include Amneal Pharmaceutical, Nature’s Bounty, Supreme Screw Products and the U.S. Census Bureau. Registration is not required.

The Hauppauge center will also be hosting events geared at individuals looking to start their own business. On Feb. 19, a representative from the New York State Small Business Development Center will offer information on how to launch and operate a small business. The 9:30 a.m. event requires advance registration.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 20, the center will also host an informational session on careers in HVAC and manufacturing. A representative from Suffolk County Community College will go over careers in precision metal work, computer-aided design, welding and 3D printing, among other subjects. Registration is required.

The following Thursday, Feb. 27, the Hauppauge center will host a 9:30 a.m. session on civil service careers, where county representatives will be in attendance to offer tips on navigating the civil service website and talk about employment in the public sector. Space for the event and registration is required.

For more information about One-Stop Employment Center events or to register for events, call (631) 853-6600.