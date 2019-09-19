The number of jobs on Long Island grew slightly last month, driven by gains made in the healthcare, construction, and leisure sectors, state data released Thursday show.

The Island’s economy grew by 6,000 jobs in August from the same month last year, according to state Labor Department data. That compared with a 11,900 job gain year-over-year in July.

“Generally, job growth on Long Island remains modest,” said Shital Patel, labor market analyst in the Labor Department’s Hicksville office. “There hasn’t been a pick-up, and there hasn’t been much of a slowdown.”

Health care, the region’s largest job creator, reported the largest job gains last month, with 7,400 more jobs year over year. Four of the nine job sectors tracked by the state posted job gains in August.

The construction sector added 6,000 jobs last month, representing an increase of 7% increase over last year.

Leisure and hospitality, coming off of a strong summer season, posted a gain of 3,900 jobs in August, a 2.7% increase.

Manufacturing hiring, a bright spot in recent months’ reports, reported a gain of 1,000 jobs, or, a 1.4% increase.

While Long Island saw increase on an annual basis, there were some surprising month-to-month losses, Patel said.

From July into August, construction lost 1,900 jobs when a gain of 300 jobs is typical for the time period. The retail industry as well lost 1,600 jobs when a gain of 100 jobs over the month to month period is typical.

“There was surprising weakness in construction where we had a loss of jobs compared to a small gain that we see on average,” Patel said.

Long Island’s labor market has been growing at a relatively steady rate for the past two years, reaching record high employment for the month of August.

The total number of jobs in Nassau and Suffolk counties rose to 1.357 million in August, a 0.4 percent increase from a year earlier. In August last year, Long Island had 1.351 million jobs.