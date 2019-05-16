The number of jobs on Long Island continued to edge up last month, largely driven by employment increases in the health care industry, state data released Thursday show.

The Long Island economy grew by 6,500 jobs in April from the year before, according to the state Labor Department. That compared to a 9,000-job year over year gain in March.

The total number of jobs in Nassau and Suffolk counties rose to 1.35 million in April, a 0.5 percent increase from a year earlier. In April 2018 Long Island had 1.34 million jobs.

The health care sector had the largest employment gains in April, with 10,600 more jobs year over year. Much of that growth was contributed by gains in ambulatory health care services.