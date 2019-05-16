TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
Business

Long Island adds 6,500 jobs, mostly in health care, data show

Job seeker Kimberly Stevens of Rocky Point, right,

Job seeker Kimberly Stevens of Rocky Point, right, speaks with recruiter Ancy Mathew of Certified Laboratories Inc. during an April 25 job fair at Newsday in Melville. Photo Credit: John Paraskevas

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

The number of jobs on Long Island continued to edge up last month, largely driven by employment increases in the health care industry, state data released Thursday show.

The Long Island economy grew by 6,500 jobs in April from the year before, according to the state Labor Department.  That compared to a 9,000-job year over year gain in March.

The total number of jobs in Nassau and Suffolk counties rose to 1.35 million in April, a 0.5 percent increase from a year earlier. In April 2018 Long Island had 1.34 million jobs.

The health care sector had the largest employment gains in April, with 10,600 more jobs year over year. Much of that growth was contributed by gains in ambulatory health care services. 

video newsday logo
By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Long Beach is banking on its new marketing Long Beach launches ads to boost tourism
Nassau County police are investigating a pedestrian death Cops: Woman killed by car backing from driveway
Stephen Klerk, cousin of murder victim Lisa Solomon, Pols, victim's relative calls for stricter laws for killers
Henry Schein Inc. lost ground on the list Lone LI company on Fortune 500 drops in ranking
Investigators at the scene of a fatal motorcycle Cops: Motorcyclist killed in Ridge crash
Dr. Charles Ruotolo, founder of Total Orthopedics and 3 orthopedics providers expand walk-in services
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search