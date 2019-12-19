LI employment market adds 11,300 jobs, data show

Long Island’s economy saw modest job growth in November, led by gains in the health care and construction sectors, state data released Thursday show.

The Island’s job market had 11,300 more jobs in November, up 0.8% over the same month last year, according to state Labor Department data. In October, the region saw a year-over-year job gain of 14,600 jobs.

Four of the Island’s nine job sectors tracked by the state reported gains in November.

Health care, the region’s largest job creator, added 8,000 jobs year-over-year, the department said. Construction saw an increase of 6,400 jobs over last year. Leisure and hospitality reported a gain of 3,900 jobs over last November, and manufacturing saw an increase of 500 more jobs year-over-year.

The total number of jobs on Long Island rose to 1.367 million in November, from 1.356 million a year earlier.