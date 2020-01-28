TODAY'S PAPER
LI jobless rate ticks up but job market still strong, labor analyst says

Job applicants wait in line at a job fair at Joseph M. Barry Career and Technical Education Center in Westbury. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Long Island’s jobless rate inched up to 3.6% in December, a 0.3 percentage point increase over the same month in 2018, marking the fifth consecutive month of increases, according to state Labor Department data released Tuesday.

The unemployment rate on the Island was 3.3% in December 2018.

“It seems from the data that we’ve seen from the past several months that we’re at an inflection point with respect to the unemployment rate,” said Shital Patel, labor market analyst in the Labor Department’s Hicksville office.

Still, Patel said, given that the Island continues to add jobs and that the unemployment rate remains below 4% – a percentage many economists consider to be full employment – the labor market doesn’t appear to be showing signs of deterioration.  

“Unemployment is still relatively low from a historical basis,” she said. “Looking at the jobs numbers, we still have net growth on Long Island. Anecdotally, from the jobs opening data we have, it shows that companies across nearly every industry are hiring."

