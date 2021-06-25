TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Union seeks two sprinkler fitter apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 355 of the United Service Workers union is taking applications for two sprinkler fitter apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union's training center, 267 Knickerbocker Ave. in Bohemia, from 2 to 6 p.m. through July 2. The form must be filled out at the center.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do sprinkler fitter work, pass a drug test, be able to understand instructions and have reliable transportation.

For more information call 631-589-5880.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

