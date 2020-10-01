TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Roofers union seeks to fill five apprenticeships, starting Tuesday

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 154 of the Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers’ union will begin taking applications Tuesday for five roofer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 154 office, 370 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Suite 1 rear, in Hauppauge, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, except on legal holidays. The forms must be received by Oct. 5, 2021.

Applicants should be at least 18 years old, live on Long Island, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a physical exam, and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 631-435-0655.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

