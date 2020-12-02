TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
Business

Finishing trades' union seeks 50 apprentices, starting on Monday

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications on Monday for 50 dry-wall taper or finisher apprenticeships.

Applications can be obtained at the institute, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until Dec. 18 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend an orientation event, pass a drug test and be able to hear and understand English.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District Officials to announce 'birth tourism' arrests on LI
Dr. William C. Gehrhardt, medical director at Northwell Answering your questions about COVID-19 testing
Virtual public hearing on the proposed MTA fare MTA commuters say thumbs-down on proposed fare hike
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his Judge schedules hearing on Mangano case for January
A coyote being cared for at a North Experts: Two pairs of coyotes now official Nassau dwellers
Dr. William C. Gehrhardt, medical director at Northwell Long Island ramping up COVID-19 testing sites
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search