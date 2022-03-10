TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

LI added 51,000 jobs in January; private sector still below pre-COVID level

A help wanted sign on the north service

A help wanted sign on the north service road of Sunrise Highway in Holbrook on Feb. 17. Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Long Island’s economy added 51,000 jobs in January compared with a year before, though the employment market hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic, according to data released on Thursday by the state Department of Labor.

The private sector added 44,300 jobs last month compared with January 2021.

However, despite the gain and others last year, the number of private sector jobs on the Island is 48,200 jobs below the level recorded in January 2020 before the coronavirus struck, said Shital Patel, a labor market analyst in the department’s Hicksville office.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano is shown
Edward Mangano should get 17.5 years in prison for corruption, prosecutors say
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles
NY DMV starts issuing cards with improved security
Ghost guns on display at a news conference
Nassau DA creates guns suppression unit
A team from John F. Kennedy High School
School Notebook: LI team takes state cyberdefense crown
Commuters wear face masks and social distance while
U.S. to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Artist Andrea Halbfinger 81, raised her family in
Andrea Halbfinger, artist and art critic, dies at 81
Didn’t find what you were looking for?