Long Island’s economy added 51,000 jobs in January compared with a year before, though the employment market hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic, according to data released on Thursday by the state Department of Labor.

The private sector added 44,300 jobs last month compared with January 2021.

However, despite the gain and others last year, the number of private sector jobs on the Island is 48,200 jobs below the level recorded in January 2020 before the coronavirus struck, said Shital Patel, a labor market analyst in the department’s Hicksville office.