Suffolk to host three employment events

Suffolk County will hold three employment-related events in the next two weeks, County Executive Steve Bellone announced.

The county’s One-Stop Employment Center will hold a virtual workshop on starting a business on Wednesday between 9:30 and 10 a.m. To register go to bit.ly/3JocTyl.

On Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be a job fair at the Longwood Public Library, 800 Middle Country Rd. in Middle Island. The employers expected to attend include the New York State Police, Suffolk Transportation, Jefferson’s Ferry assisted living and Mary Haven Center of Hope. To register to go to bit.ly/3Jh44q2

On March 31, there will be a session on the Civil Service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the employment center, 725 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge. To attend go to bit.ly/3CTFdXa.