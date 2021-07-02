TODAY'S PAPER
Union to recruit for two steamfitter apprenticeships, starting Tuesday

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 355 of the United Service Workers union will begin taking applications Tuesday for two steamfitter apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union's training center, 267 Knickerbocker Ave. in Bohemia, from 2 to 6 p.m., on weekdays through July 19. The form must be filled out at the center.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test, be able to read, hear and understand instructions and have reliable transportation.

For more information, call 631-589-5880.

