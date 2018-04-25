A job fair will be held Thursday in Hauppauge to recruit people for more than 2,000 temporary positions at the U.S. Open Golf Championship, to be held in mid June on the East End.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Wednesday the county’s Department of Labor will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center, 725 Veterans Memorial Highway.

The golf championship will run from June 11 thorough 17 at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton. The tournament has been held there on four previous occasions, Bellone said.

Among the employers who will be recruiting Thursday are Purple Tie by Ridgewells, MTK Resources, Country Club Services and Andy Frain Services.

They and others are looking for food service personnel, security guards, parking attendants and shuttle bus drivers. More than 1,000 of the jobs are event security positions, county officials said.