TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
56° Good Evening
Business

Companies look to fill 2,000 temporary positions for the U.S. Open at job fair

A line of golf carts makes its way

A line of golf carts makes its way along fairway bunkers during the 2018 US Open media preview on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com
Print

A job fair will be held Thursday in Hauppauge to recruit people for more than 2,000 temporary positions at the U.S. Open Golf Championship, to be held in mid June on the East End.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Wednesday the county’s Department of Labor will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center, 725 Veterans Memorial Highway.

The golf championship will run from June 11 thorough 17 at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton. The tournament has been held there on four previous occasions, Bellone said.

Among the employers who will be recruiting Thursday are Purple Tie by Ridgewells, MTK Resources, Country Club Services and Andy Frain Services.

They and others are looking for food service personnel, security guards, parking attendants and shuttle bus drivers. More than 1,000 of the jobs are event security positions, county officials said.

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com

More news

PalliaTech is seeking a zoning change for its Medical marijuana company seeks variance
Nassau Legis. Richard Nicolello, seen in Mineola on Nicolello criticizes Curran over judgment payment
Police investigate a burglary that left Family Dollar Cops: Man steals cigarettes, candy bar
Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal court Power on Trial: Witness on Linda Mangano’s work
Linda Mangano walks toward the entrance to the Singh manager: Never saw Linda Mangano at eatery
Randy Stith, a Hempstead Village cop, school board DA: Hempstead cop stole $6,500, falsified document