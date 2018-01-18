TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island job market expands but growth still weak, data show

The Island had a year-over-year gain of 4,900 jobs in December, compared with a 100-job loss in November, Labor Department data show.

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com @newsgirlie
The Long Island employment market gained jobs in December, after shrinking in November. But job growth for the latest month remained weak, state data released Thursday show.

The local employment market grew by 4,900 jobs in December from December 2016, Labor Department data show. That followed a year-over-year loss of 100 jobs in November, the first loss for any month since May 2010. That number was revised down from the 900-job decline first reported.

The local job market largely lost steam as 2017 wore on, after peaking at February’s 29,500 year-over-year job increase.

In the latest report, the private-education and health-services sector continued to lead job gains, with 7,500 more jobs, almost all in health care. Leisure and hospitality was second, with 4,200 jobs.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector had the biggest declines, down 4,000 jobs, largely because of the retail subsector.

Last month, the Island had 1.357 million jobs, compared with 1.352 million a year earlier.

The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations in employment

The Labor Department will release the December unemployment rate on Tuesday. The jobless rate rose to 4.4 percent in November, from 3.9 percent in November 2016.

Carrie Mason-Draffen reports about Long Island employment issues and other business news, and writes the Help Wanted column, which answers employees’ and employers’ workplace questions.

