Long Island reported another month of modest job growth in September, driven by gains in the healthcare and construction sectors, state data released Thursday show.

The Island’s economy grew by 10,900 jobs in September, a 0.8% increase from a year earlier, according to state Labor Department data. That gain compared with a 6,000-job increase year over year in August.

Four of the region’s nine job sectors tracked by the state reported gains in September.

The health care sector, Nassau and Suffolk’s largest creator of jobs, saw the largest job gains last month, adding 11,500 more jobs year over year. The sector also reported an increase of 5,800 jobs over August, most of which can be attributed to large gains in the social assistance industry, a category that includes childcare and child daycare services.

Construction added 7,500 jobs in September, representing an 8.9% increase over last year. Manufacturing, too, saw an increase, adding 1,000 jobs last month, year-over-year.

While the leisure and hospitality sector added 1,800 jobs last month on a year-over-year basis, going into September from August, the sector saw a significant decline in jobs, mostly as a result of its record hiring levels during its strong summer season, said Shital Patel, labor market analyst in the Labor Department’s Hicksville office

“Because we had such a big bump” in summer hiring for leisure “we had a much larger than normal decline in September,” Patel said. The sector’s month-over-month decline of 14,800 jobs – compared with an average loss of 6,500 jobs – representing an “unwinding” of seasonal hires, she said.