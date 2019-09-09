Johnson & Hoffman LLC, a 70-year-old local manufacturer of parts for the automotive and defense industries, will close later this fall, laying off 63 employees, according to state filings.

The Carle Place company located at 40 Voice Rd., said it would close its plant on Nov. 4. Johnson & Hoffman, a precision metal-stamping business, cited “economic” reasons for the planned closure in its state WARN notice.

Officials with the company could not immediately be reached for comment, though a notice on its website confirmed the closure.

WARN, the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, requires that companies with at least 50 full-time employees file a notice of a mass layoff or a closing 90 days in advance. The state posted Johnson & Hoffman’s notice on its website Friday.

“The company has been in Carle Place, NY since 1949 and valued its long relationship with and the support of New York State, Nassau County and its many dedicated employees,” the company said in a digital banner on its website.

The firm had previously been approved for a 10-year deal on taxes and tax-exempt bond financing from the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency in 2007.

In 2015, the company had requested that the IDA transfer over the remainder of its tax breaks — two years’ worth at the time — as part of a planned sale of the company. The issue facing IDA officials at that time was that Johnson & Hoffman had failed to create any of the 20 jobs it promised in exchange for the breaks and financing it had received approval for in 2007.



In 2015, the company was sold to Anasco LLC of Manhattan and Maryland, a family-owned investment company.

The company also had received assistance from Empire State Development, the state’s primary business aid agency.