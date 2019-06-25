Laurice Rahmé could not forget Jones Beach’s wide stretches of sand or its 2-mile boardwalk. So 43 years after her first trip, she bottled the Nassau beach into its own scent.

Bond No. 9, a New York City-based luxury perfume seller that Rahmé founded in 2003, released its new scent, Jones Beach, earlier this month as an homage to the oceanfront destination, she said.

Rahmé said her inspiration for the $350 scent, which comes in a 3.3 ounce bottle, stems from her first visit in 1976, part of a summer weekend away from New York City.

“It was the first beach I went to when I was a young girl and first came from France,” Rahmé said. “I thought, ‘It is amazing that there is this beauty so close to the city.’ ”

Rahmé said the new fragrance blends scents including salty sea and orange flower. She also added white musk and amber wood to evoke a sense of nostalgia and youthful passion.

“The fun, the music concerts — Jones Beach is very sensual,” she said.

Jones Beach is the latest Long Island-based destination to be converted into a scent by Bond No. 9. Previous inspirations for fragrances include Montauk, Sag Harbor, Shelter Island, Fire Island and the Hamptons, and have also included New York City locations, including Little Italy and Central Park South.