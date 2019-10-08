Jovia Financial Credit Union has awarded Adelphi University a three-year, $135,000 grant to support a financial literacy program as well as student consulting projects.

The Jovia Financial Literacy Program at Adelphi will provide on-campus training to help students, faculty, staff and members of the larger community strengthen their short-term and long-term financial security.

Adelphi said late Monday that its students who receive the training will then have the opportunity to provide financial literacy training to high school students across Long Island.

“Nothing speaks to our heritage more than supporting education at every level, and this partnership with our neighbors at Adelphi underscores our commitment to not only expanding the financial literacy of area students and faculty, but ultimately will help strengthen their financial security moving forward,” said John Deieso, president and CEO of Jovia Financial Credit Union, which recently changed its name from NEFCU.

The first Jovia/Adelphi Financial Literacy Workshop for students will take place on campus on Wednesday. Deieso, an Adelphi graduate, will be the featured speaker in a workshop led by Ganesh Pandit, associate professor of accounting and law at Adelphi.

The program will provide about 50 participating students with the basic knowledge and skills of managing their money effectively and building a foundation for sound financial health.

A similar workshop will be run for Adelphi faculty and staff on Oct. 18.

Jovia Financial Credit Union has more than $3 billion in assets and nearly 200,000 members.